Fire in Northern Zakynthos Causes Power Cuts, Burns Pine Forest

ZAKYNTHOS, Greece (ANA) – More than 100 hectares of pine forest have burned near the village of Orthonies in Zakynthos, in the northern part of the island, after a new fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze stretches over several kilometers and access to the area is very difficult for the fire department’s ground forces. Twenty-three firefighters with thirteen vehicles, three water tankers and two aircraft are battling the flames, while more units are expected from the Peloponnese.

The fire has destroyed several electricity pylons causing power cuts to Orthonies and the nearby village of Maries and cut across a road leading from Othonies to Volimes. Thick smoke is covering the area and the local Civil Protection department has asked people suffering from breathing problems to steer clear.

This is the third fire that has broken out in Zakynthos is the last few days.