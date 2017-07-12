Archaeological Sites to Shut Down Midday During the Heatwave

ATHENS (ANA) – Archaeological sites with extended summer visiting hours will be shut down in the middle of the day as of Wednesday, and for as long as the heatwave lasts, the Ministry of Culture said on Tuesday.

“Due to the expected heatwave, as of tomorrow (Wednesday) and as long as temperature rises above 39 degrees Celsius (102.2F), all archaeological sites in Greece operating on an extended schedule will shut down from 13:00 to 17:00,” the Ministry announcement said.

The schedule for these sites will be as follows: 08:00 to 13:00 and 17:00 to 20:00.