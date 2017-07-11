Guardian: Greece Gets Record Number of Visitors

ATHENS (ANA) – Up high, above the hills of Arcadia, historic Dimitsana is on a roll, according to Helena Smith, Guardian’s correspondent. Its hotels are brimming, its cafes are full, and its footpaths and monasteries lure busloads of tourists decanted daily from other parts of the Peloponnese.

“Business is very good,” Labis Baxevanos, the village’s deputy mayor, who owns a patisserie along the strip, said to the British newspaper. “So good that a lot of younger couples have come to work here since the country’s economic crisis began.”

Debt-stricken Greece is braced for a record-breaking 30m holidaymakers this year, almost three times its population, according to the newspaper that cited Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura. Addressing the Panhellenic Exporters Association last week, Kountoura said that between January and May there had been a noticeable increase in arrivals, revenues and occupancy rates with summer bookings in some areas rising by as much as 70 pct. Travel receipts grew by 2.4 pct or 23 million euros.