Drilling and Possible Consequences

To be perfectly clear, Cyprus – and therefore Greece – are on a collision course with Turkey on the issue of drilling for hydrocarbon exploration.

And if Cyprus and Greece are indeed determined, as a result of a full-fledged national policy, to proceed with the drilling and face the consequences if necessary, then fine. Let’s proceed.

But if Greece stumbles into a crisis because of Nikos Kotzias, its insufficient foreign minister who behaves ridiculously immaturely, or because Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades has, for various reasons, been caught up in this course, then they can cause trouble for the nation.

More specifically:

Greece is isolated internationally because of its economic crisis, but also because of its lack of serious leadership. We have to admit that it is difficult for someone to take seriously a government with Alexis Tsipras as prime minister, Kotzias as foreign minister and Panos Kammenos as defense minister. But Cyprus also doesn’t have any significant support, despite the fact that its economy is growing and it has a more serious government. The fact that it does not have any tangible support could not be more apparent from the collapse of the recent talks, during which the Western powers either did not want, or were unable, to pressure Turkish President Erdogan to make some basic concessions on the issues of security and guarantees. Thus, the result is what it is. The current U.S. administration does not have the slightest interest in Kotzias’ rhetorical philosophies, such as “Turkey’s views are contrary to the traditions of Western enlightenment and Western political culture”.

The bottom line is that:

Erdogan visited the White House more than a month ago. (It was announced yesterday that V.P Mike Pence invited Prime Minister Tsipras to visit the White House “ in the near future.”) He recently met with President Trump in the G20 meeting. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visited yesterday Turkey for the second time and made the following statement: “this is an extraordinarily important relationship to the United States for many, many reasons… from a security standpoint to future economic opportunities as well, and the important geography just by luck of Mother Nature that the citizens of Turkey occupy at this crossroads of the world.” A few years ago, it was impossible for an American secretary of state to visit Greece but not Turkey, and vice versa. Now the visit only Turkey without anyone even objecting… Senior Turkish officials, from Erdogan down, leave no doubt with their statements that they believe the oil in Cyprus is also the property of the Turkish Cypriots and that they will not allow Greek Cypriots to exploit it alone. In fact yesterday, during the World Petroleum Congress in Constantinople, Erdogan recently warned oil companies against participating in the hydrocarbon exploration.

Ultimately, then, the question is how does one assess the present historical juncture, and does one believe that the Turks will follow through on their threats?

History has taught us that it is not wise to ignore their threats. Thus, on that basis, one cannot take the risk. Unless – I repeat – a national decision has been taken that the hydrocarbons belong to Cyprus and Greece alone and therefore they will not succumb to any blackmail.

If such a decision has been taken, no problem.

Provided they are ready to take responsibility for the consequences.