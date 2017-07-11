Greek Education KOd Again, as Community Crisis Deepens

This summer finds the Greek-American community reeling from yet another parochial day school closure – at the Holy Cross parish in Whitestone – the sixth in the past decade.

The National Herald first broke this story and following the ensuing fallout, parish administrators attempted to spin the story and deny the closure, leaving a ray of hope for the resumption of operations in the fall pending improved registration figures… as if the abrupt announcement to close shop might somehow promote trust and higher enrollment! To complicate matters even further, Archdiocesan officials noted that they were unaware of the school’s financial woes, while the community’s priest, who was not present when the announcement to close the school was made because he was on assignment at an Archdiocesan youth camp, went unpaid for six months so that teacher salaries could be covered, because the community was experiencing a shortfall due to monthly contributions to the Archdiocese’s National Ministries and utility bills.

This communication breakdown is merely the tip of the iceberg in a crisis whose causes have not yet been formally analyzed, let alone addressed. This absence of any corrective action is perhaps the most frustrating development in the whole sad saga of school closures plaguing our parish communities. This column devotes the majority of its space to matters concerning Hellenic education because it believes that the issue is a top priority, touching intimately upon the vital interests of the community and reflecting attitudes about our all-important hierarchy of needs that will determine the shape and future of Greek America and impact the coming generations profoundly.

Of the six schools that ceased operating, only one has managed to reopen and provide some form of daily Greek language instruction. That school is currently the lone Hellenic-themed charter school in NYC. The remaining schools that closed are either dormant or being leased and generating major profits for their parishes, the particulars of whose allocation the wider Community knows very little about and which have sometimes resulted in nouveau riche kitchness, or worse yet, scandals whose ultimate ramifications remain to be seen. The last closing was perhaps the most shocking, because unlike the other schools, whose parish communities were located in low-income neighborhoods with a changing demographic and dwindling numbers of Greek families – a development often cited to justify the ill-fated decision to shut down schools – the current parish is located in a wealthy district of Northern Queens, which is home to an ever-growing number of Greek residents.

This data is useful in advancing the argument that the problem of Greek parochial school closures cannot be attributed merely to demographic change and financial constraints. When large, wealthy parish communities exhibit the same symptoms as their smaller, more modest counterparts, it becomes evident that there are deeper systemic problems at play. With the majority of New York’s once bustling network of Greek-American day schools now closed, it is apparent that the situation has reached full-blown crisis mode, and if left unchecked, this disturbing pattern threatens to infect the remaining educational institutions as well, turning into a pandemic and wiping out a time-tested and highly valued institution for the transmission of Hellenism.

The questions are vexing. Why was the Archdiocese the last to know about the school’s financial troubles? Why did the school and parish administration wait until the last possible moment to draw attention to their plight, rather than seek help earlier on, when the problem might have been more manageable? Why on earth would the parish continue paying monthly commitments to unspecified and questionable Archdiocesan “national ministries” when a tangible and far more valuable component of its own ministry – its school – was in such grave financial danger?

These and an entire slew of other unanswered questions will continue to haunt the Greek-American community. However, the grassroots response – or lack thereof, to be more precise – will serve as an even gloomier specter in the aftermath of this tragedy. School after school is closing and the trend will likely continue so long as no pressure is brought to bear against the handful of persons responsible for this short-sighted policy. In most of the aforementioned instances, the saying can be confirmed that while it may take a village to raise a child, it only takes about a dozen council members and probably less than fifty paid parish members to rubber stamp the decision for a school closure.

Boards make decisions to close down a school largely without any wider community consultation, as if it were their own private little shop; as if they didn’t solicit funds from a much broader base when building the school; and as if they were owners, not stewards of this noble institution.

Still, culpability ultimately lies with all of us as members of the greater community for not actively pursuing our role as stakeholders and taking ownership of the situation. Individual parishes have been left to fend for themselves when it comes to maintaining Greek parochial schools, and amidst the changing makeup of our society and daily lives, it seems fairly obvious that this model is now largely untenable.

For every failing school forced to close because of flawed operational setup, the bright minds and deep pockets of the supposedly affluent Greek-American community should be hard at work with plans to open a new one. This has not been the case up until today, and the results have been merciless and humiliating.

This vicious cycle of school closures leading us ever closer to cultural suicide can only be broken if initiative are taken at the grassroots level to compel leaders and administrators to engage in a discussion that should have begun years ago. Without a sustained widespread appeal for a national Greek education fund to assist Greek schools, broader and intricately more developed collaboration between parish communities and other community institutions to widen the stakeholders’ base and generate greater support, more efficient oversight and guidance to maintain the schools on a successful path, and a comprehensive strategy that will help promote the schools outside ethnic borders as well, this crisis will not be alleviated. The time for lamenting is long gone. The time for action is now at hand, lest there be no schools left to save.

Follow me on Twitter @CTripoulas