Greek Anti-Smoking Efforts Thwarted by Greeks

ATHENS – The ban on smoking inside restaurants and offices went into effect in 2009, but Greek citizens continue to smoke basically wherever they feel like lighting up. The notion that “rules are meant to be broken” is deeply embedded in Greek culture and avid smokers seem to care less about the harmful effect second-hand smoke has on their co-workers and restaurant workers, let alone the known harmful effects on their own health.

There are 700 known carcinogens in cigarettes, which should alone be a deterrent, but the addictive nature of tobacco makes quitting extremely difficult for smokers. They have to first admit they have a problem. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) recently reported on the problem noting that Greek “citizens take pride in puffing where they please.”

The WSJ article noted the struggle of Katerina Dervenioti who decided to open a bar in central Athens in 2013, certain that there would be no smoking in her bar. She had always disliked smoking, and was confident that the 2009 law banning smoking in interiors would keep her bar smoke-free. Unfortunately, in just a few hours, Dervenioti discovered that “Greeks believe rules are meant to be broken,” as noted in the WSJ. The patrons lit up even after she added signs and spoke to them. “Customers now smoke all they want, starting early in the morning with coffee and ending late at night with a cocktail,” she said, as reported in the WSJ.

Greeks are the top smokers in the European Union. According to a 2016 EU survey, about 37% of Greeks reported that they smoke, the highest percentage in Europe, where the EU average is 26%, as the WSJ reported. The poll also revealed that seven years after the ban went into effect, 87% of Greeks said they had been exposed to indoor smoking in bars.

Top athletes and politicians are regularly seen smoking indoors, not setting the best example for the nation. Outrageously, the Deputy Health Minister Pavlos Polakis lit up while giving a press conference just last year. At the Finance Ministry, smokers recently could be seen smoking in a hallway under a banner reading “Greece stubs out cigarettes.” In October, President Prokopis Pavlopoulos lit a cigar and smoked along with the mayor of Thessaloniki and most of the attendees at a lunch celebrating Oxi Day.

Greece’s Parliament last year expanded the non-smoking laws with a ban on electronic-cigarette smoking in public places. Some lawmakers pointed out, during the debate, the irony of the new law when the original one continues to be ignored.

Center-right parliamentarian Niki Kerameos said, as reported in the WSJ, “Meeting room, parties’ offices, secretariats, walkways, toilets—the cigarettes are everywhere. If we don’t set an example of following the laws, how do we expect citizens to do so?”

As Greece continues to struggle with economic issues, the enforcement of all types of infractions is not consistent. Budget cuts have left only a third of the wardens who issue tickets for traffic violations, smoking, and other fines in the Attica region which includes Athens. The municipal police numbers have also been reduced and a Health Ministry telephone hotline for complaints about smoking violations is seldom answered.

Health Minister Andreas Xanthos admitted that the smoking regulations had not been implemented. “What we need is to give the feeling that we are restarting,” he said to Parliament on May 31, International No Tobacco Day, as the WSJ reported.

The threat of fines on businesses of as much as €10,000, or about $11,300, and on individuals from €50 to €3,000 have not stopped the violations since collecting the fines is also difficult.

When the ban first passed and inspections were more frequent, business owners found a creative solution, getting rid of ashtrays and placing small cups or vases next to the no-smoking signs. Inspectors might notice customers crushing out cigarettes, but, it was the individual disobeying the rules, not the business owner.

Andreas Varelas, Athens’s vice mayor, said as reported in the WSJ, “The businessmen’s imagination is never so vivid as when it comes to finding ways to break the law. Rule-breaking is in Greeks’ nature.”

New taxes on cigarettes began in January which might decrease smoking by making the habit even more costly than it already is. Part of the conditions for Greece to receive bailout funds from its EU creditors the “sin” taxes have raised the price of a pack of 20 cigarettes to about €4.50, a euro more than before the economic crisis. A regular smoker can spend more than €100 a month on smoking, a steep price when Greek monthly salaries average about €700, as reported in the WSJ.

Police said they plan a new enforcement push after the summer, when smokers move back indoors.

Varelas said that if businesses receive enough fines, they will follow the anti-smoking laws. According to the law, a bar or restaurant can lose its license after the third smoking fine.

There is also a fear that the strict enforcement of the smoking ban may cause a drop in business for bars and restaurants. Dervenioti said, as the WSJ reported, for many smokers, “the habit is part of their DNA. If they are not allowed to light up while having a drink, they’ll stay at home.”

Few seem to take into account that the number of non-smoking patrons of bars and restaurants might also increase with stricter adherence to the smoking ban.