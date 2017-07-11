Mitsotakis: No Action to Obstruct Cyprus’ Sovereign Rights is Acceptable

ATHENS (ANA) – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his disappointment over the failure of the negotiations on the Cyprus issue held in Crans Montana, Switzerland.

Mitsotakis accused the government that its outdated perceptions made it adopt an inflexible stance.

“The rationale of guarantees and invasive rights is obsolete and unrealistic,” Mitsotakis said and attacked Turkey once again. “Unfortunately, Ankara did not grasp the opportunity. It did not clearly see the common European future of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots. It was trapped in the past. It has the main responsibility for the failure of the negotiations,” he said and praised the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres on his insistence.

He also stressed the need to make a new effort in a reasonable period of time.

“In New Democracy, we will continue to work for a fair, viable, efficient solution, in accordance with international law and UN resolutions,” Mitsotakis noted adding that Cyprus has the right to exploit its resources.

He noted that the process of resolving the Cyprus problem is not related to the exercise of Cyprus’s sovereign rights over its EEZ and President Anastasiades was right to make clear that the energy plans are not related to Turkey’s responsibility for the failure of the talks.

“No action to obstruct the sovereign rights of Cyprus is acceptable,” Mitsotakis underlined.