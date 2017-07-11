Tsipras: Abolition of Guarantees, Withdrawal of Occupying Troops Necessary for Solution

ATHENS (ANA) – Cooperation between Greece and Cyprus constitutes and will continue to consistute the main pillar of Greek foreign policy, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday in Parliament.

“It is clear that a fair and viable solution of the Cyprus issue constitutes a target of national importance,” the prime minister said, stressing the importance of dialogue and cooperation between the political parties.

The government, he said, had firmly supported Greece’s fixed positions throughout the negotiations:

Firstly, that a fair and viable solution to the Cyprus issue to the benefit of the Greek Cypriots and the Turkish Cypriots can only be achieved on the basis of UN resolutions and the status of Cyprus as an EU member-state.

Secondly, Greece firmly supports Cyprus’ efforts in the bi-communal talks but it is involved only in the negotiations related to the security.

Third, Greece is in constant co-ordination with the Republic of Cyprus, as it is the Cypriot people that will be called upon to make the final decision. On the basis of these standing positions, we have shown that a just and viable solution to the Cyprus problem is related to the removal of the consequences of the invasion and occupation of part of Cyprus. Namely, the abolition of rights of intervention and of guarantees and the withdrawal of occupying troops.