Ellopia Films USA Celebrates an Award-Winning Year

NEW YORK – Friends and colleagues gathered to celebrate an award-winning year for Ellopia Films USA whose documentary film series on Mount Olympus has garnered 12 international film festival awards in 2017.

The celebration took place in the convivial atmosphere of the wonderful Greek restaurant Korali on Manhattan’s Upper East Side on July 9. Among those in attendance were CEO of Ellopia Media Group USA and Director of Mt. Olympus the Series Athina Krikeli, Yanna Darilis- Director NGTV, George Kokkinos- Executive Producer NGTV, George Alexiou- Editor Ellopia Films USA, Dimitris Filios- ERT Cosmos FM, Panos Satzoglou- Director Cosmos FM, Xristos Kostaras- Singer, Spiros Exaras- Composer and soloist, Maria Petrou- Executive Producer Ellopia Films USA, Anastasia Kasimatis- Producer Ellopia Films USA, Alex Agisilaou- Cinematographer NGTV, Greta Buffinton- Ellopia Films USA, and Maria Christina Baklava- Director Ellopia Films USA Europe.

Krikeli thanked all those in attendance and noted the positive reception the film series has received so far. She mentioned the response from viewers at screenings on college campuses in the US who thought Mt. Olympus was only a mythical mountain, the home of the Olympian gods, and not an actual mountain you could visit in Greece. Certificates were presented to those who helped make the documentary series possible as well as those who helped promote the work of the talented Greek filmmakers and artists, including the production team and members of the media.



The guests enjoyed the food, drink, and lively conversation, followed by Exaras playing his guitar and Kostaras singing a few well-known songs. Krikeli and the guests joined in the singing of some of the better known Greek hits while classic Greek desserts were served.

Among many awards, Mount Olympus the Creation received the LA Hollywood International Independent Festival 2016 Award of Recognition, Global Music Awards Silver Medal Winner 2016 Outstanding Achievement George Chatzis Original score, Soundtrack Film and Television, Gold Movie Awards London Award of Recognition 2017, Hollywood International Moving Pictures Film Festival 1st Prize Award Raleigh Studios 2017, and the New York Film Screening Festival Award of Excellency 2017.

Mt. Olympus: Elassona the Secret Path received the 2015 Award of Excellence at the Best Shorts Competition in Los Angeles, Hollywood International Moving Pictures Film Festival 1st Prize Award Raleigh Studios in 2015, and the Indiefest Film Awards 2015 Award of Merit. Mt. Olympus EMAK in Rescue Mode received the New York Film Screening Festival Award of Excellency 2017 and the Gold Movie Awards London Award of Recognition 2017.

As Krikeli notes about climbing Mt. Olympus on the film’s website, “It’s not the view that takes your breath away, or the precipitous rocks, the narrow strip of land under your feet at this highest peak of Olympus… You feel like sharing something grand, something imposing, you have a sense that you are part of a ritual, a holy ceremony, a part of a ‘Liturgy’ that does not really exist. It’s like having your DNA dancing at the rhythms of ancient ‘chorus’ repeating again and again vows of faith and trust to Hellas (Greece). Your body simply operates like a vehicle that you leave at the top of the mountain once you get there, to regain strength for the descent and the journey back. Up there you don’t feel mortal at all – the great Mt. Olympus will not allow it.”

More information on Ellopia Films USA is available online: www.ellopiatv.com and on Facebook.