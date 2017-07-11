Eight to Appear in Greek Court in Beating Death of US Tourist

ATHENS (AP) — Eight men will appear in court on the western Greek island of Zakynthos in connection with the beating death of a 22-year-old American tourist outside a bar last week.

The eight — six Serbs, one Greek and a British national of Serb origin — were to appear Tuesday morning before an investigating judge, who will decide whether to keep them in custody pending trial or release them on bail. All are charged with intentional homicide, which carries a maximum life sentence.

Bakari Henderson, of Austin, Texas, was beaten to death early Friday outside a bar in Zakynthos’ rowdy tourist area of Lagana. It was unclear what sparked the fight. Greek authorities said he suffered multiple blows, and died from severe blows to the head.

Friends say Texan killed in Greece was easygoing, fun-loving

Henderson’s aunt, Jan Richardson, told The Associated Press on Monday that her nephew had planned to travel to Spain after his time in Greece.

She said the family doesn’t have any “definitive answers or knowledge about what actually happened,” but that they are trying to keep their interactions with the authorities private. She said their focus is on getting her nephew’s body returned home, which they hope will happen this week.

Henderson graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Arizona. His family said in a news release that he was in Greece working on a photo shoot to launch a clothing line.

“He was the guy who walked around campus and knew everyone. He was so determined in life, I mean he had dreams of starting a clothing line and opening his own business and he inspired me to work harder,” Henderson’s college friend, Alyssa White, told KVUE television station in Austin.

John Gramlich, who had been friends with Henderson since first grade, told the AP that Henderson loved traveling and had a knack for making friends wherever he went. He said that on this trip, Henderson was traveling with friends from college and that other friends from around Europe were expected to meet up with him in Greece.

“He’s the kind of guy who literally makes friends anywhere he goes,” said Gramlich, who traveled with Henderson around Europe last summer.

“It’s not in his character at all to be aggressive or instigate anything,” Gramlich said. “He’s always the guy who is calming people down, really.”

He called his friend an “entrepreneur at heart” who was in the early stages of developing a clothing line and always dreamed of living abroad.

Friend Sam Hindsman told ABC News that Henderson was “such a fun loving person and he’s so easygoing.”

Henderson served as an intern in the office of Texas House Speaker Joe Straus in the summer of 2014. Straus said in a statement that Henderson was “well-liked, he worked hard, and he certainly had a very bright future ahead of him.”

JAMIE STENGLE, Associated Press