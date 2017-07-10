Two Old Friends, and Plan B

The public portion of the meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Germany among the world’s wealthiest nations seemed very friendly. I am referring to the handshakes and their chitchat.

Not that anyone would expect them to literally pounce on each other, of course.

But after so many months of unanswered questions, suspicions, and revelations about Putin’s involvement in the American elections, one would expect that they would be more restrained. Especially Trump.

Adding to that the fact that their meeting lasted over two hours, and that Melania Trump tried to interrupt them – without success – so that Trump could continue with his schedule, one truly cannot help but wonder what they were talking about the entire time.

In any case, Trump also referred to the issue of Putin’s involvement in the American elections. And although their respective foreign ministers initially stated that Trump was assured by Putin that there was no Russian meddling and that they agreed it was time to move forward, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus told Fox News Sunday that “the president absolutely did not believe President Putin’s denial.”

Nonetheless, that the American president devoted a whole two hours to one of his counterparts, regardless of country, is a big deal. Is Russia really so important for America? More important than any other country?

However, in addition to meeting with other heads of state, President Trump also held an “unscheduled” meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for about half an hour. And, in fact, without the presence of an associate.

The Turks did not disclose what was discussed, nor did the Americans. It is speculated that they spoke about Syria, the Kurds, and ISIS.

They possibly spoke about Cyprus as well, since the collapse of the unity talks was such a fresh topic.

And it is somewhat ironic, considering that two days earlier Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades was anxiously trying to get ahold of President Trump – he ultimately spoke to Vice President Pence – to mediate with Erdogan.

In any event, it does not seem as if Erdogan’s meeting with Trump, or any other head of state of the world’s 20 largest economies, deterred him from making unacceptable statements…about implementing “a Plan B or Plan C”.

Or could it be that the Cyprus issue was not discussed at all?