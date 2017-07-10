ND Slams Tsipras for Backing Alt. Health Minister’s Attack Against Judges

ATHENS (ANA) – New Democracy slammed Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday for backing Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis’ attack against the Council of State, which ruled recently that any tax any audits conducted that stretch back beyond a five-year limit are unconstitutional.

“The attacks by government officials against Justice and their backing by Mr. Tsipras constitute the darkest side of a government that is resorting increasingly to authoritarianism,” ND said, adding it is “unprecedented” for the prime minister to comment a ruling of the CoS and describing it as an “institutional obstacle”.

“The announcements of judicial associations are a wakeup call for our democracy. A stern warning about the damage caused by the SYRIZA-ANEL government to democracy itself. The separation of powers and control over the actions of the government by the judiciary is constitutionally guaranteed and it is not up to Polakis to apply it. They must finally realize that Greece is and will remain a European country,” it added.

The union of judges and prosecutors said in a statement that treating Justice as an “institutional obstacle” is “extremely dangerous” and the damage done to the country is “immeasurable”.