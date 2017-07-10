Turkish Brutality on American Soil

Since the fall of the Soviet Union, American foreign policymakers have told Americans that Turkey is a modern, secular, democratic Muslim state.Events this past May 17in Washington againdemonstratethis view is foolish and incorrect.

During Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan’s morning meeting at the White House with President Trump and afterwards, opponents of theErdogan regime peacefully demonstratedoutside the Turkish Embassy. Their purpose was to call attention to the plightof 130,000 Turkish citizens currently detained for supposedly conspiring against the Turkish state.

The situation took an ominous turn when a score of armed men, who would later be identified as Erdogan’s bodyguards, emerged from the Turkish Embassy.After staring down the demonstrators for a time, they suddenly advanced in an organized manner. Using their professional training they assaulted individual protestors. Video footage shows them viscously and vigorously kicking people who had fallen to the ground. The severe beatings resulted in nine people being hospitalized.

The local police, though few in number,intervened.Rather than making arrests, they concentrated on pushing the bodyguards away from the civilians.Weeks later,after examining video footage, the police issued arrest warrants for 12 of thebodyguards and suggested 6 more were pending.

The videotapesalso had recorded the voice of a Turkish male saying, “Dalin diyor, dalin diyor.”This translates as, “He says attack.”Who that “he” was has not been determined, but it reveals that there was nothing spontaneous about the violence. What we do know is that Erdogan was observing the mayhem from a nearby house. Whether or not Erdogan was the “he” who ordered the attack, Erdogan obviouslydid not send an order for his men to stop theirattack.

The arrest warrants announced by Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham are virtually meaningless as the named men have returned to Turkey. They can only be brought back for prosecution through extradition. Rather than apologizing in some manner or agreeing to assist the American police, Erdogansummoned the U.S. ambassador and demanded the warrants be dropped.

Erdogan further stated that his men were acting in “self-defense” as the demonstrators belonged to the Kurdish Workers Party (PKK), which NATO has labeled a terrorist organization. The PKK considers itself a national liberation movement and is so recognized by Switzerland, India, Egypt, Russia, China, and other states. Whateverthe PKK’s nature, it did not organize the Washington demonstration. The major sponsors of the action were the Armenian National Committee of America and the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), a Turkish parliamentary party.

Although his attack on Americans by employees of a foreign state took place at our nation’s capital, theonly response of the Trump Administration has been astatement by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson who said he fully backed the actions of the local police and that the federal government would not tolerate interference with freedom of speech.These were not followed by any action.

The Turkish ambassador was not called to the White House for an explanation of what had happened. No one at the Turkish Embassy was declared persona non-grata. There was no talk of “sanctions” or othermeaningful responses.

American media has downplayed the attack. CNN and others showed the videos of people being stomped and beaten as a news event, but there has been no follow-up.Nor have there been serious follow-ups by the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, or news channels such as MSNBC and Fox News.

Greek- American organization also have been silent. I hope we find our voice before that day when it is one of our demonstrations outside the Turkish Embassy being attacked.

The Washington assault hasgiven Americans a domestic taste of the increasingly dictatorial regime in Turkey. Erdogan’s protest of self-defense indicates his disdain for the rule of law.His evoking the terrorist label is a cynical ploy to present theperpetrators of violence as patriots…

An even broader issue is the wisdom of Trump’s original invitation. The president believes face-to-face meetingsallow him to gauge the caliber of his counterparts and can produce “good deals” for America.This is naïve and indicates his faulty knowledge of statecraft. The president does not realize that inviting authoritarian leaders to the White House is anhonor that legitimates them in their homeland. A similar situation was the state visit by Rodrigo Duterte, the murderous president of the Philippines.

Theprivilege of a state visit by a problematic leader is usually preceded by that leader making some obvious and public concession to American views. Moreover, it is common to have worked out some “promising joint venture” to be announced at the end of the meeting.The Erdogan visit began without concessions and ended with a brazen disregard for American civil liberties.

Trump’s poor handling of Turkey continues a pattern going back for decades. The occupation of Cyprus is not a Washington priority. Daily Turkish violations of Greek air space (NATO air space) is of minor concern. Even less attention is given to Turkey’s continued persecution of its Kurdish minority and its harassment of the Ecumenical Patriarch.Washington has even been tepid about criticizing Turkey’s assistance to Muslim fanatics, including ISIS. To consider Turkey a secular, democratic ally of the United Statesis self-delusion.