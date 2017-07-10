Mr. Quick is Willing but Unable

Deputy Foreign Minister of Greece Terence Quick, who is responsible for issues regarding Hellenes abroad, recently informed the Special Permanent Committee on Greeks Abroad about his missions to the communities of the Greek Diaspora.

Therefore, I devoted 1 hour and 48 minutes, to be completely accurate, to become personally familiar, not so much with the ministry’s capacity, which is known to us, but with the way he views us.

Accordingly, I was pleased to discover that, generally speaking, he regards us with love and interest. But I was saddened that he continues in the year 2017 to have only superficial knowledge of Hellenes abroad.

Consider this: the responsible parliamentary Committee has just been informed by the responsible deputy minister that the Hellenes abroad are not “cattle” that can be blindly led, but instead are, for the most part, serious units of successful people (they certainly are unaware that there are also unsuccessful individuals, since they do not meet with them during their visits).

Overall, I was happy because I noticed a positive attitude and the desire for contribution on Mr. Quick’s part.

But even so, he been unable to penetrate the essence of the Diaspora, and so he holds on to old mindsets about his role, which keeps him at a distance from people and systems that contribute and have the ability to contribute to the Diaspora, but also in general.

So, he mistakenly thinks he is saying something profound when he mentions the following: “I tell you this with sadness. Wherever I go, wherever there are communities, federations, there are what we call internal quarrels…I told them at some point: work them out among yourselves… We cannot be your supervisors or your wardens.”

Is it really such a great surprise that there are disagreements among the expatriates?

While Mr. Quick referred to almost everything in his report to the Committee, he deliberately neglected to mention four fundamental issues: the lobby, the

right of Hellenes abroad to vote in Greek elections, the media outlets of the Diaspora, and the Patriarchate of Constantinople.

However, members of the committee carefully pointed out these omissions and asked him to present his positions on the vote and the media as a means of promoting Greece.

On the issue of the right to vote, he answered that as a party, ANEL is in favor, but hinted that SYRIZA opposes it (New Democracy MP Savvas Anastasiadis rightfully characterized the matter of registering voters first, etc. as a pretext).

As for the Diaspora’s media outlets, Mr. Quick stated that there are some weekly and monthly publications and a couple of daily newspapers, and that if they were to close, none of the outlets in Athens would be interested in covering the local news of Hellenes abroad.

Nonetheless, instead of praising the one and only daily newspaper of Hellenes abroad, the Ethnikos Kyrix, he avoided mentioning it altogether.

The same also applies to our English edition, the National Herald, which is the only newspaper that informs all those American-born generations that he mentioned. Obviously, that is due to our dispute with his party’s leader, Panos Kammenos, a few months ago.

But it takes virtue and courage, Mr. Quick, to get nation’s work done.

On the critical subject of education, he said it is an issue that concerns the Ministry of Education.

If the matters he avoids to speak about include the Ecumenical Patriarchate – although he spoke with flattering words about the Patriarchate of Alexandria – and also the lobby, then what’s left?