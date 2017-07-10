Greek Exports Up 25.3 Pct in May

ATHENS (ANA) – Greek exports grew 25.3 pct in May to 2.557 billion euros compared with the same period last year, Hellenic Statistical Authority said in a report.

The statistics service, in a monthly report said that the value of imports totaled 4.291 billion euros in May, up 20.6 pct from May 2016 (excluding oil products imports grew 17.7 pct, while excluding oil products and ships rose 12.5 pct).

The value of exports totaled 2.557 billion euros in May, up 25.3 pct from May last year (excluding oil products exports grew 19.8 pct and excluding oil products and ships exports grew 20.2 pct).

As a result, the country’s trade deficit grew 14.2 pct in May to 1.735 billion euros (excluding oil products the trade deficit grew 15.5 pct and excluding oil products and ships the deficit rose 4.4 pct).

In the five-month period, the value of imports totaled 21.887 billion euros, up 21.8 pct from the same period in 2016 (excluding oil products imports grew 13.2 pct and excluding oil products and ships imports rose 6.7 pct). Exports totaled 11.799 billion euros in the January-May period, up 19.5 pct from 2016 (excluding oil products exports rose 6.9 pct and excluding oil products and ships exports rose 7.0 pct).

The country’s trade deficit amounted to 10.089 billion euros in the five-month perid, up 24.7 pct from last year (excluding oil products the trade deficit was up 19.8 pct and excluding oil products and ships the trade deficit rose 6.3 pct).