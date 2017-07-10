New Democracy Tables Question for PM Over Varoufakis Post Regarding a “Plan B”

ATHENS (ANA) – Main opposition New Democracy on Monday tabled a question in Parliament for Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, backed by supporting documents, regarding the claims made by former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis about an alleged existence of a ‘Plan B’ for Greece in the first half of 2015 that Tsipras had been fully aware of.

The question notes a post made by Varoufakis on his personal website and references to a parallel payments system that is says was prepared by the first SYRIZA-ANEL government, citing sections of the former finance minister’s book “Adults in the Room” that will soon be released in Greek.

“Mr. Varoufakis refers to pages of his book…where he claims that Mr. Tsipras knew of the parallel payments plan and that [Varoufakis] had given a presentation himself at the house in Kypseli in November 2014, in the presence of Yiannis Dragasakis and Nikos Pappas,” according to ND MPs.

The plan was also presented to member of the SYRIZA-ANEL cabinet in March 2015, during the presentation of a draft bill for fighting the humanitarian crisis, the MPs claimed and sections of the introduction were later published by the newspaper “Real News”.

In the question, ND asks for copies of the introduction and the minutes from the February and March cabinet meetings, as well as the names of those taking part and what they said, in order for Parliament to determine whether Varoufakis is lying or did present a parallel payments system to the government.