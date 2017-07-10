Temperatures to Flirt with 104 Fahrenheit as Mini-Heatwave Hits Greece Mid-Week

ATHENS (ANA) – Temperatures will start to climb from Tuesday, reaching as high as 40-41C (104-105,8 Fahrenheit) in some parts of the country by Thursday this week, the weather service has warned.

The mini-heatwave will sweep over Greece gradually, with mainland temperatures reaching 37C in the north, 38C in other parts of the country and as high as 39C in some localities. It is forecast to continue climbing on Wednesday and Thursday, to 39-40C or even 41C in some places.

The heat will then start to abate from Friday, starting from the north and east, moving down to the rest of the country on Saturday.

Temperatures will remain cooler in coastal areas and the islands on Tuesday and Wednesday but reach as high as 39-40C in the eastern Aegean and Crete on Thursday.