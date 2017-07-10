Greek Summer Fruit Salad and Cocktails to Enjoy

The seasonal fresh fruits that are available in summer can make entertaining easy when it comes to drinks and desserts. Fresh fruit is always a refreshing end to a summer meal and the bright flavors of fruit make a great backdrop for beverages whether or not alcohol is added. Simply sliced and served with feta cheese and a chiffonade of mint leaves, or in a fruit salad, watermelon is a classic treat in the summer and the sweet base for refreshing cocktail. Here are a few ways to enjoy the fruits of summer and Greek cocktails.

Fruit Salad

Watermelon

Cantaloupe

Apples

Peaches

Pineapple

Strawberries

Blackberries

Blueberries

Grapes

2-3 tablespoons sugar, optional

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh mint, optional

Pomegranate seeds, optional

Greek yogurt, optional

Cut the fruits into bite sized pieces, place in a large bowl, sprinkle with the sugar, if using, and mix carefully to combine. Add the berries and grapes, cutting up the strawberries and/or grapes if they happen to be very large, stir and garnish the top with fresh mint, if using. For adults only, add half or a whole bottle of white wine or champagne for special occasions, and stir. Let the fruit salad marinade for half an hour or refrigerate for up to 2 hours. Stir before serving in individual bowls, spooning some of the liquid over the top. Any leftover juices and wine make for a refreshing drink. For more Greek flavor, add pomegranate seeds and serve with Greek yogurt for extra protein. If preferred, top with your favorite flavor of ice cream and enjoy as a sundae.

A diversity of fruits in your fruit salad adds complexity and interest, not to mention vital phytonutrients to your diet. Use about a cup of fruit per person to determine the amount of fruit you will need for your salad. The fruits listed in the recipe are suggestions, so choose your favorites and enjoy.

Greek Watermelon Mojito

1 ½ oz. rum

4 pieces (1-inch squares) fresh watermelon or 1 oz. fresh watermelon puree

1 oz. fresh lime juice

3/4 oz. simple syrup

3/4 oz. Greek sparkling water, or Perrier

6 mint leaves and one large mint sprig

In a tall mixing glass, muddle a piece of watermelon and the mint leaves with the simple syrup. Add the rum and lime juice, then fill the glass with ice and shake vigorously. Strain over fresh ice into a glass. Top with Greek sparkling water or Perrier, and swirl gently. Garnish with the sprig of mint.

Greek Sangria- Agiorgitiko with Fruit

12 oz. fresh squeezed orange juice

12 oz. fresh squeezed lemon juice

8 oz. dark rum

8 oz. orange liqueur

2 liters Saint George (Agiorgitiko) wine

6 oz. mixed fruits, your choice of lemon, lime, oranges, apple, strawberries, figs, peaches, or pineapple

To prepare, mix in a large glass pitcher or punch bowl and serve over ice.

Mavrodaphne Cooler

2 oz. Mavrodaphne, sweet red wine

½ oz. Crème de Cassis

½ oz. white rum

1 oz. fresh lemon juice

2 oz. cranberry juice

To prepare, add all the ingredients to a shaker and shake over ice. Serve in a balloon glass and garnish with a sprig of mint and a twist of lemon.