Eight Men Charged with Murder of American Tourist

ATHENS (ANA) – Eight men were charged with the murder of a 22-year-old American tourist last Friday outside a bar at the coastal resort of Laganas in Zakynthos.

The men, six Serbian nationals, one British national of Serbian descent and one Greek are accused of beating the young man to death after a bar brawl.

On Saturday night, they appeared before the island?s prosecutor under heavy security and were charged with murder and then led back to the police department where they remained detained.

Police reportedly recognized the suspects through CCTV camera footage taken from stores next to the bar where the incident occurred. According to sources, the footage showed a group of men beating the American even after he appeared to be unconscious.

The suspects will be led before the investigating magistrate on Tuesday.