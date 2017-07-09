Athens Newspapers Headlines

ATHENS (ANA) – The Sunday edition of Athens dailies at a glance:
KATHIMERINI: Supervision for Greece even after the [end of the] memorandum
PROTO THEMA: Soviet Union with pension of 121 euros
TO VIMA: Dirty power games
REAL NEWS: Drug war in the Aegean!
ELEFTHEROS TYPOS: Secret ‘cutter’ for pensioners who work
RIZOSPASTIS: The fairytale of ‘fair growth’ collapses in the workplace
KONTRA NEWS: Kyriakos-Fofi and supporters of Karamanlis bicker
TO PARON: They want to create a new middle class
AVGHI: Three billion euros in subsidy for 150,000 jobs
I EPOHI: The hell of G20
DEMOKRATIA: PASOK’s shameful acts are not forgotten!
ELEFTHERIS TOU TYPOU: Six months wait for radiation [treatment]! If you’re poor, you die
DOCUMENTO: NOOR1- The give and take in justice