Kotzias Calls National Council on Foreign Policy Meeting on Monday to Discuss Cyprus

ATHENS (ANA) – Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias has called a meeting of the National Council on Foreign Policy on Monday to brief representatives of opposition parties about the recent developments in Cyprus talks, after the collapse of the negotiations in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

During the meeting, which will be held at 17:00, the minister will present “the efforts made by the Greek side for over a 10-day period which were halted by Turkey’s intransigence”, according to the press release.

Kotzias will also clarify that despite the failure to reach a deal in the Cyprus Conference, Greece will “continue to work relentlessly with all means at its disposal, for a just and viable solution to the Cyprus problem, in close cooperation with the Republic of Cyprus, the UN and the European Union”.