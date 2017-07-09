Forty-Two Forest Fires Broke Out in Greece in Last 24 Hours

ATHENS (ANA) – Forty-two forest fires broke out around Greece in the last 24 hours but most of them were quickly brought under control, the fire department said on Sunday.

Three blazes are still active in the areas of Argasi in Zakynthos and in Sitia and Ierapetra, in Crete.

Of the two fires that started in Argasi in southern Zakynthos, the first one is in recession, with small scattered flames and no active front. The second one is under control.

In Sitia, the fire is centered in the area of Pefki and is under partial control, while in Ierapetra the blaze is receding. Firefighters remain in both areas to avoid any rekindling of the flames.

The fire department said its map of high risk areas for the day include all of Crete, Chios, Psara, Samos, Ikaria, Patmos, Lipsi, Arkii, Leros, Kalymnos, Kos, Nisyros, Astypalea and Karpathos.