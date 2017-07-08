Tsipras Leaves Hospital After Operation to Remove a Hernia

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was discharged from Evgenidio hospital on Saturday morning after a scheduled operation to remove a hernia on Friday and thanked his doctors and hospital staff for their services.

“I would like to sincerely thank all those who have wished me a speedy recovery since yesterday afternoon. Eventually, it was a simple but necessary operation that we decided on yesterday morning and in less than 24 hours I returned to my duties,” he said in his Twitter account.

“I would like to particularly thank the doctors and medical staff who, despite the difficulties they are facing, are in the frontline of duty. Public hospitals deserve our trust and support, above all because that’s where our best staff works,” he added.