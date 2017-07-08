After Release from Jail, Tsochatzopoulos Loves SYRIZA – But It’s Not Requited

ATHENS – Former Defense Minister Akis Tsochatzopoulos, who praised the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA after his release from jail 15 years early, is nonetheless “abhorrent,” a Member of the European Parliament for the party said.

Dimitris Papadimoulis is also Vice-President of the Parliament and he lashed out at Tsochatzopoulos, who was serving time after being convicted for stealing millions of euros from defense contracts while he was serving the former ruling PASOK Socialists.

He had expressed admiration for SYRIZA, whose popularity has plummeted after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reneged on anti-austerity promises.

Tsochatzopoulos was jailed for 20 years but got out after he said he was ill, as did his wife, who was also convicted. The two are now free after stealing so much money that witnesses said they couldn’t keep track of it.

Papadimoulis, trying to put some distance between himself and the party from the disgraced former minister, tweeted that “Scandalous Tsochatzopoulos is as abhorrent as are his opinions”.

In early April, an Athens Court of Appeal accepted his request for early release due to health reasons, imposing a 200,000-euro (219,710 U.S. dollars) bail and a ban on leaving the country. His lawyer said that the money was raised by several donations.

Tsochatzopoulos, 77, was found guilty in 2012 for money laundering and accepting bribes linked to arms procurement contracts during his term as defense minister between 1996 and 2001. He was the highest former official to be convicted for corruption in the country in several decades.

He underwent a triple bypass surgery in April, but had to return to prison because he couldn’t raise the bail money. Besides citing ill health – she spent much of her time in a psychiatric hospital and not a jail cell – his wife Vicky Stamati successfully convinced authorities she shouldn’t be in jail because she’s a mother.