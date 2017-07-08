Greek Police Say 10 People Beat American Tourist to Death on Zakynthos

ZAKYNTHOS – Greek police, after viewing surveillance video and questioning witnesses, said a gang of 10 people took part in beating an American tourist to death on the notorious island of Zakynthos after a dispute at a bar.

Bakari Henderson, 22, an African-American who in May was graduated from the University of Arizona, suffered fatal injuries to the head after some reports said the gang was using brass knuckles on him. There was no indication if it was a racist attack.

Police so far have charged two men with murder, a 32-year-old Briton of Serbian heritage and a 34-year-old Greek barman but the questioning is going on to identify the other attackers in the savage attack. Reports on July 8 said six more had been arrested.

Zakynthos is known for alcohol-induced brawls and assaults and is filled in the summer with young hooligans, many from England. Despite repeated problems, authorities have done little to discourage the drinking, a big source of revenue.

A police source on the island told Kathimerini that the fight appeared to have broken out following a petty dispute over someone setting their drink down on a table occupied by a different group.

On leaving the bar, a group of Serbian patrons allegedly attacked Henderson, threw him onto the road and started punching and kicking him, the reports said.

He was rushed to a local hospital with severe head injuries but was pronounced dead on arrival. It remained unclear whether any of the assailants used knives in the attack but an autopsy was expected to determine cause of death. His parents were due to arrive on the island on July 8.

Zakynthos Mayor Pavlos Kolokotsas told the paper that just a few hours before the tragedy, municipal officials had met with local police officers to discuss how to prevent brawls and riots on the island, featured in social media videos showing wild drinking, carousing in bars and young women dancing on bar tops in skimpy clothings. In 2011, a 19-year-old British tourist was killed by two Greek taxi drivers.

The story has gained worldwide attention for Greece in the midst of what’s expected be another record-breaking season for tourism.

Henderson was in Greece working on a photo shoot to launch his new fashion line his family said in a statement.

“Bakari loved spending time with family and friends, traveling and meeting new people,” the statement said. “He was a big thinker and enjoyed coming up with new business ventures.”