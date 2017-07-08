Judges Rip SYRIZA Ministers Over Corruption Claims

ATHENS – Greece’s judges union lambasted Alternate Justice Minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos and Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis who said the court was ignoring widespread corruption, especially over repeated defense contract scandals.

“These groundless and slanderous attacks on justice and the baseless criticism of its decisions serve neither as proof of the ‘integrity’ and ‘transparency’ of politicians nor as evidence of the government’s commitment to the people and workers,” the union said according to Kathimerini.

Papangelopoulos suggested judges and prosecutors were basically complicit in covering up a “deluge” of kickbacks from state defense contracts under previous administrations and Polakis – who breaks the law by smoking in the Health Ministry – accused judges of supporting big business interests, a common refrain from the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA party which violated its alleged principles in imposing austerity measures and failing to “crush the oligarchy” as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras vowed, leading him to essentially support big business interests.

“There was a period when defense kickbacks were raining down, or rather coming down like a tropical storm or a deluge,” Papangelopoulos said during a discussion of the findings of a House committee probe into defense contracts, Kathimerini reported.

“The unfortunate thing is that… certain prosecutors and judges acted as if they didn’t realize what was happening,” he said.

“Apart from being blind, justice also put in earplugs,” he said, not accusing them of directly obstructing justice under their purview but saying they were “inadequate” or came under pressure from their superiors rather than any malevolent intentions.

Former Socialist defense minister Akis Tsochatzopoulos and other defense officials who were convicted for laundering kickbacks “were thrown into the flames of what was essentially a restricted catharsis,” the minister added.

Tsochatzopoulos, however, said that SYRIZA is the only party that should be supported after he was given lenient treatment.