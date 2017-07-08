Greek Corporate Bankruptcies Grew 500% in 10 Years

ATHENS – Showing the depth of Greece’s crushing seven-year-long economic crisis, corporate bankruptcies jumped 500 percent in a decade, going back to before the country’s financial woes began.

There’s only been a two percent increase this year, according to international credit insurance company Atradius, underscoring how devastating the effect was in previous years as successive governments sought what turned into three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($371.69 billion) that came with harsh austerity measures attached, closing scores of thousands of businesses.

The 2 percent decline is the smallest drop recorded among eurozone member-states, while Greece remains on top of the 22 countries Atradius monitors in Europe and beyond in terms of bankruptcies.

The business sectors of food and electronics are expected to see a slowing in bankruptcies, unlike construction and machinery, the survey showed.

Banks buried under bad loans aren’t lending after taking billions of euros in losses, much of it loans to companies who wouldn’t pay, including those given huge amounts with little collateral.