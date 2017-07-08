Despite Record Numbers, Greece Tourism Spending Falls Sharply

ATHENS. Continuing a downward trend that began in 2016, even the expected arrival of more than 30 million visitors this year isn’t bringing debt-bashed Greece the economic boom that was expected.

The country expects an additional 2.5 million tourists this year over a previous record but they aren’t spending as much as hoped.

The Bank of Greece reported that tourism-related revenues were 489 million euros ($557.63 million) in the first quarter of the year, a drop of 9.2 percent over the previous year and before the high summer season that brings most of the people.

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras’ government disputed the official figures last year – claiming they were up – and is doing the same this year despite the data and evidence produced by the bank.

Tsipras is counting on tourism, which brings in as much as 18 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product of about 170.7 billion euros ($195 billion) and is the biggest revenue-driver to help offset a crushing seven-year-long economic crisis.

For the first quarter, the bank said average tourism spending per overnight stay was 54 euros ($61.57), down one euro ($1.14) from the previous year and as the government is planning a special tourist tax to increase room taxes as much as 10 percent a night, which tourism officials.

The average number of overnight stays by holiday-makers during the same low-season period was 5.5, down 3.4 percent from the first quarter of 2016.

At the same time, despite optimistic predictions for the current year, arrivals between January and March 2017 reached 1.637 million, down from 1.710 million during the same quarter of 2016, a decrease of 4.2 percent.