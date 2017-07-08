EIB and Alpha Bank Sign Another 150-mln-euro Financing Agreement

ATHENS (ANA) – The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Alpha Bank signed on Friday a second 150-million-euro loan agreement under EIB’s one-billion-euro “Loan for SMEs and MidCaps” credit line to finance eligible projects of small and medium-sized enterprises operating in Greece.

The financing to SMEs and MidCaps active in the agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, services and other sectors, may take the form of investment loans and working capital liquidity. This second loan follows the full disbursement and successful allocation of the 100-million-euro loan signed between the EIB and Alpha Bank in December 2016 under the same scheme.

As is the case with the previous agreement, this loan also incorporates EIB’s “Skills and Jobs – Investing for Youth” initiative, offering competitive interest rates and additional financial advantages to enterprises that promote youth employment.

“The agreement will contribute actively and decisively to the strengthening of Greek entrepreneurs, the creation of sustainable development and the enhancement of youth employment,” EIB said in a press release. “This loan to Alpha Bank marks the continuation of the EIB’s long-standing partnership with Greek banks, through which we are together improving access to finance for small and medium size enterprises”, said Nicholas Jennett, EIB Deputy Director General and Head of the Investment Team for Greece.

George C. Aronis, Deputy CEO of Alpha Bank, stated: “Following the prompt and full absorption of EUR 100 million out of the 1-billion-euro credit line on April 2017, Alpha Bank expanded its cooperation with the European Investment Bank, by signing a new contract of 150 million euros, further utilising the above line. Having secured a total amount of 250 million euros, Alpha Bank significantly enhances the portfolio of liquidity financial instruments, thus actively supporting Greek entrepreneurship.”

The EIB launched the “Jobs for Youth” initiative, the Bank’s first ever dedicated lending program to specifically support young people, in July 2013. Complementing youth employment policies at European and national level, the program finances vocational training, student and apprentice mobility, and aims to address the shortage of jobs for young people in smaller companies.