Labour Inspectors Threatened in Rethymno While Uncovering Labour Law Violations

CRETE (ANA) – Labor Inspection Body officials conducting inspections in businesses in Rethymno, Crete, were threatened during one of their audits, the president of the local Labour center Giorgos Liolakis said on Friday.

According to Liolakis, the inspectors flew to Rethymno from Athens on July 4 to ascertain whether employees were paid their legal wages and if they had been declared by their employees, after the Labour center received numerous reports about labour law violations.

“Not only did [the inspectors] uncover a slew of violations, but in one case the team received a threat, which forced us to resort to the local police station and complete the submission of the inspection record,” the center said in a press release, adding that from now on, inspections will be conducted with police presence.

“We denounce the above incident and declare that we will continue the inspections and no thug will stop us. We want to thank the inspectors who are in our Prefecture today for the strength and self-sacrifice they exhibit daily to inspect and punish violations in businesses that do not observe labour law,” it said.