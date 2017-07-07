AHEPA Statement on Closure of Conference on Cyprus without Agreement

WASHINGTON – Supreme President Andrew C. Zachariades has issued a statement on the closure of the Conference on Cyprus without an agreement being reached to reunify Cyprus:

“The Conference on Cyprus in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, ended disappointingly without an agreement. The conference demonstrated the epitome of Turkish intransigence; an attribute that followers of the Cyprus issue for four decades have known all too well.

“Despite the non-agreement, we restate our call for a reunified Cyprus with a single sovereignty, single international personality and single citizenship; and with its independence and territorial integrity safeguarded as described in the relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions. We firmly and unequivocally contend that such a solution, which must emanate from Cypriots themselves and be without arbitrary timetables and without preconditions, is in the best interest of all Cypriots.

“We recognize the issues, security, property, territory, governance, among others, that must be resolved to achieve such a solution are complex. However, it is important for Turkey to demonstrate the will and play a constructive role if the reunification of Cyprus is to be achieved. Turkey must abandon its insistence to be a Guarantor Power of a reunified Cyprus, essentially the right to intervene, especially as the security of all Cypriots in a unified, EU-member Cyprus would be provided by the EU. Furthermore, Turkey must facilitate the unconditional removal of 40,000 of its troops from the island. Such actions, which Turkey failed to demonstrate at Crans-Montana, will indicate Turkey is “walking the walk” instead of just “talking the talk” in the effort to achieve a Cyprus solution.

“As we approach 43 years of the division on Cyprus, we hope for a solution that will be just, viable, and lasting; one which will guarantee stability for all Cypriots — Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots – and in the interests of Cypriots and not third parties.”