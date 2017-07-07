Minister Approves Opening of Stores on Sundays in Some Areas

ATHENS (ANA) – Economy Minister Dimitri Papadimitriou signed on Friday a ministerial decision allowing the optional operation of shops on Sundays, for the period between May and October.

The decision concerns the regions of Attica and central Macedonia, which were selected because of the high numbers of tourists they attract and consumption they produce. To activate it, it will have to be published in the government gazette, which is expected to be done in the next few hours.

The Federation of Private Sector Employees has called a 24-hour strike to protest the decision while the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE) said it will appeal it to the Council of State.