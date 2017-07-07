ESM Approves 8.5-Billion-Euro Loan Tranche to Greece

ATHENS (ANA) – The board of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) approved on Friday the third tranche of Greece’s 8.5-billion-euro loan installment, following the approval of the Supplemental Memorandum of Understanding by the ESM Board of Governors and the Greek government’s completion of all prior actions last Wednesday.

The first disbursement under this tranche will amount to 7.7 billion euros, and is expected to be made by the ESM on Monday, the ESM said. Out of this amount, 6.9 billion euros will be used for debt servicing needs and 0.8 billion euros for arrears clearance.

“Today’s decision by the ESM Board of Directors shows that Greece has completed the reforms required at this stage. The government and people of Greece deserve recognition for having come a long way in returning to fiscal sustainability and economic growth. The government should continue on this path to rebuild a competitive economy and regain investors’ trust,” ESM Managing Director Klaus Regling said.

A further disbursement for arrears clearance of 0.8 billion euros may be made after 1 September 2017 subject to Greece making significant progress on arrears clearance, using its own resources to the arrears clearance effort as well as the funding from the disbursement approved today. It is subject to a further decision by the ESM Board of Directors.

After the disbursement approved today, ESM financial assistance for Greece will reach 39.4 billion euros, out of a total program volume of up to 86 billion euros. Together the ESM and the EFSF have so far disbursed 181.2 billion euros to Greece (including the amount approved today), making the rescue funds the largest creditors to Greece by far.

The ESM Board of Governors comprises the finance ministers of the ESM Members. The ESM Board of Directors comprises deputy finance ministers and other high finance ministry officials of the ESM Members.

The ESM Board of Governors comprises the finance ministers of the ESM Members. The ESM Board of Directors comprises deputy finance ministers and other high finance ministry officials of the ESM Members.