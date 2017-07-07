PBS Series This is America Visits Greece Highlights NHS Heritage Program

NEW YORK – This is America & The World is a series hosted by Dennis Wholey, a journalist and best-selling author with over 40 years of broadcast experience. The weekly series covers international affairs and is produced in Washington, DC, featuring countries around the world.

The series is broadcast nationally on public television and PBS stations, and it is distributed internationally by Voice of America Television. Wholey explores the cultural, social, and political lives of people around the world.

The three-part series of This is America Visits Greece was shot in Greece and airs as follows: Part I on Sunday, July 9; Part II on Sunday, July 16; Part Episode III on Sunday, July 23.

Thanks to the George & Judy Marcus Family Foundation, the National Hellenic Society (NHS), American College of Greece (ACG), and the Heritage Greece Program will be highlighted in Part II on Sunday, July 16 at 10 PM. The episode will feature interviews of several Heritage Greece student participants and American College of Greece President, David Horner.

Greece Today – Part II features Greece’s economy and debt crisis along with the refugee crisis which are discussed during a visit to Athens. The American College of Greece and NHS Heritage Greece Program, Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, and the Acropolis are also featured in the program.

According to its mission statement, the National Hellenic Society is an organization established to create a lasting network of Greek Americans that will preserve our heritage through the sponsorship and initiation of programs that support our Hellenic culture, benefit our members and their families, and honor our ancestors. NHS members represent accomplished men and women in our community and membership is solely by invitation. As is our tradition, fellowship and enrichment are a prominent part of this society.

Through the support of programs that foster the preservation of the Hellenic heritage in the United States, NHS strives to be a beacon for the promotion, understanding, and appreciation of the Hellenic heritage in the United States, and pass on the stewardship of Greek heritage and shared democratic values and ideals to the next generation.

Heritage Greece 2017 has officially begun with sixty-two students sharing a two-and-a-half week cultural and educational immersion experience at the American College of Greece in Athens. It is a cultural, educational, and inspirational odyssey, and participants are accompanied by 20 students from the American College of Greece. It is a trip that alumni have described as a life-changing experience. The group met on Thursday, June 8 for orientation in Washington, DC, and a reception was graciously hosted at AHEPA Headquarters with the Heritage Greece 2017 class, NHS members, and Greek American mentors in attendance. The students left the following day.

Heritage Greece is about “connections”– connecting the students to their respective Greek roots, heritage, identity, and to one another as they forge life-long relationships.