Eleven G20 Protesters Badly Injured in Fall from Wall

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Hamburg’s fire department says 11 protesters were injured severely and had to be taken to the hospital after some of them fell from a wall during confrontations with the police.

The fire department wrote in a statement some of the protesters fell four meters (13 feet) and were badly injured. A dozen ambulances and 65 firefighters were called to the scene. As they arrived, more and more injured activists showed up for treatment.

The fire department says it treated 26 people and took 14 of them to the hospital. Eleven of those were severely injured. It was not immediately clear why they were trying to climb up the wall.

#NoG20 #Hamburg: Cops lost control of parts of the city. They ordered reinforcements from Berlin.

Protesters and police have been clashing in the city since Thursday. Thousands of activists have come together to protest the Group of 20 summit there.