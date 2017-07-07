Trump’s Tweets and the “Dignity Gap”: What I’d Tell Him

On the morning of June 29, President Trump unleashed a pair of scathing tweets upon the latest recipients of his laser-focused counterattacks; this time, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and his cohost, fiancée, and daughter of the late former national security advisor Zbigniew Brezinski, Mika.

In response to their daily barrage of Trump-bashing, during which they routinely accuse him of nonstop lying and destroying the country, the president fired back: “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

So, there it is. Joe is psycho, Mika is crazy, and she was bleeding badly from a facelift. And they both wanted to join Trump so much, but he rebuffed their self-invitation.

Then, on July 2, just before the Sunday morning political shows were about to begin on all of the major television networks, Trump tweeted a video of a Wrestlemania skit from a decade ago in which part of the bit with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) head Vince McMahon involved Trump wrestling McMahon to the ground. For the tweet, Trump superimposed a CNN logo to cover McMahon’s face, thereby implying that he had “taken down” CNN. Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN, among other media outlets, as “fake news” and indeed three CNN reporters were recently fired for publishing a poorly-reported story, which CNN retracted, regarding Trump campaign members’ alleged connection to Russia.

Over the past couple of years I have spoken with many Trump supporters (full disclosure, I am one too). But I have yet to encounter even one, me included, who encourages the president to send scathing tweets. In my case, I don’t necessarily think the president is unjustified in doing so, but if I were standing next to him at the time, I would advise him to choose his language a bit more carefully.

This week’s column focuses on two points: speculation as to why Trump tweets, and what our collective reaction as a nation ought to be.

I often criticize “armchair psychologists” for trying to psychoanalyze Trump, so if you feel compelled to criticize me, in turn, for doing the same thing, be my guest. As I see, it, President Trump tweets for one of two reasons: either 1) he has never completely exorcised a demon presumably acquired in childhood to take even the slightest insult personally and be incapable of walking away from it without hitting back ten times harder, or 2) unlike most of his advisors, he considers erratic tweets that most of the country find troubling to be beneficial to him politically. So, his tweets are either a failure to exercise impulse control, or a calculated maneuver that only he sees as being advantageous.

Or it could be a combination of the two. After all, unlike conventional politicians, who market-test slogans, messages, and actions constantly but won’t fess up to it, Trump openly admits when he does such things. “Drain the swamp,” he said, was a line he threw out there once and it gained such traction that he stuck with it. He didn’t think it would be such a big deal, and compares the experience to Frank Sinatra initially not having thought much about his megahit song My Way.

It is entirely possible, then, that Trump’s natural reaction is to hit back – verbally – whenever attacked, and he realizes that when he does so all eyes are on him, and so he considers it a win-win. Never mind that much of the attention is negative, Trump seems to believe in the old adage that there is no such thing as bad publicity.

So, whether or not one approves of Trump’s tweets and regardless of how one chooses to explain his motivation behind them, few can argue that we are facing a “dignity gap.” This president, as compared to most others, including almost all of the past 100 years, engages in behavior universally deemed undignified for the hallowed office he holds. To suggest otherwise would be to argue that Trump’s words have been more dignified on the whole than those of Presidents Obama, the Bushes, Reagan, Carter, Ford…etc., which not even the best spin doctor can purport convincingly. Even President Nixon’s most shocking statements came as a result of secret recordings that he was forced to divulge.

During the presidential campaign, Trump was often criticized for his tone, to which he routinely responded “I don’t have time for tone.” He also said that once he won, he would become “so presidential, you’re going to find it boring.” That is a promise that to this point he hasn’t kept. Perhaps he concluded that it is worse to be boring than to be undignified.

The real question we ought to ask ourselves is if we are to judge – even at this early stage – the Trump presidency fairly, is: how important is dignity? How much of a priority is it to be dignified? What percentage of the pie graph of an ideal president should “dignity” cover?

Most Americans – me included – would like to see as much dignity as possible in our nation’s leaders. But it is not the most important quality. Two relatively recent presidents, John Kennedy and Bill Clinton, were supremely undignified insofar as they carried on extramarital affairs inside the White House. In stark contrast, Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush were admirably straitlaced monogamous husbands. Yet most people would not rank Carter and Bush ahead of Clinton and Kennedy in terms of overall effectiveness.

So, yes, under Donald Trump, there is a dignity gap, at least in terms of his tone. But in the grand scheme of things, is it really that big of a deal?