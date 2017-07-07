Yet Another School Closes – Why?

Yet another school, Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Day School in Whitestone, New York, is closing. Yes, as simple as that, with just a letter to the parish members.

Just as five other community schools have closed in recent years. Almost like a store that the owners decide to close, no matter how much it hurts, after financially assessing and verifying that they can’t make ends meet.

Something similar happened in the case of this school: after evaluating the situation and realizing that the numbers do not add up, and despite the fact that the community priest had not been paid for several months so that the teachers would be paid, the decision was made. The thought process goes something like this: “there are very few children (45); the school cannot survive financially (we are not told as to the size of its losses), therefore, we close it.”

And where? In Whitestone, in an area with an ample and growing number of Greeks. And, of course, if it wasn’t for this newspaper, no one outside the parents would have been aware of the situation.

As far as the Archdiocese – which is responsible for our Greek-American education – is concerned, there was complete and hopeless ignorance.

On the one hand, the archbishop implicitly confessed in a statement to us that he was unaware – “I do not have the facts in order to comment” – and on the other hand, the director of education boldly declared that he was informed by TNH.

The archbishop’s confession is more tragic than it initially seems. It does not demonstrate the collapse, but rather the absence of a hierarchy.

When many priests and communities do as they please, because they do not feel that they are a link in a chain that is headed by the Archdiocese. When they have no assistance, and almost no reference point at the Archdiocese, besides the appointment of priests. When it suffices that the community pays the monthly fee that is imposed and all is well. When the budget amounts to $30 million, when the party in the name of Christ continues…

Then, in a general failure to lead, schools close. Events like those of St. Spyridon take place undisturbed.

And yet, not a thought to conduct a comprehensive study on education or on reorganization.

It should be examined whether schools can work together. There should be a campaign by the Greek-American communities to awaken the parents and to collect several millions of dollars.

Finally, the churches must also understand that wherever there are schools, there are also members; there is a today, as well as a tomorrow.

And if a financial contribution to the school is necessary, it is an investment for Christianity, for Hellenism, and for the future of the community itself.

When will this simple notion finally be understood by the leaders of our church and communities?

It is about time that something is done. The signs of decay are obvious to the naked eye.

Let everyone, therefore, shoulder their responsibilities.