US Tourist Dies on Zakynthos Island in Greece

ATHENS (ANA) – A 23-year-olf American was killed in the early hours of Friday after being beaten repeatedly by a group of about 10 men at the tourist resort of Laganas, in Zakynthos.

The young tourist, who was holidaying on the island, was in a bar in Laganas with his friends when, for reasons that are yet unknown, another customer, a Serbian national, approached him and the two started fighting.

The bar’s security asked the two men to leave and they continued the brawl on the street.

Accoridng to sources, the Serbian’s friends came to help him and all started punching the American, along with two bar employees. He was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries.

Police arrested the two employees, a 32-year-old Serbian and a 34-year-old Greek and are searching for the other perpetrators. A third employee who had been detained was released.

Authorities have alerted the family of the victim who are expected to arrive on the island. The victim’s body will be transferred to Patras for an autopsy.