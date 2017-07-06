Greek Economy to Grow by 1.5 Pct in 2017, IOBE Says

ATHENS (ANA) – Greece’s economy will grow by 1.5 percent or slightly lower this year and unemployment will continue to fall, the IOBE think tank said on Thursday in its quarterly report.

IOBE also forecast a further slide of unemployment for 2017 to 22.2 percent, though at a slower pace.

“The completion of the second [program] review removes uncertainty, strengthens confidence and creates conditions for restoring normalcy to our economy,” IOBE president Takis Athanasopoulos said in a press conference.

Athanasopoulos said that as the program ends a year from now, political leaders, businesses, institutions and citizens need to make a great effort “to avoid the quagmire of economic stagnation”. He said Greece should imitate the example of countries like Estonia and the Czech Republic who have achieved enviable economic performance.

“We need to free ourselves from the social concerns of the last century. This is the only way will we succeed in reducing debt and achieving the desired social prosperity,” he added.