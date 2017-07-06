Former Wisconsin State Sen. Ted Kanavas Dies at 56 (Video)

MADISON, WI – A Republican from Brookfield, Greek-American Ted Kanavas served from 1999 to 2002 on the Elmbrook School Board and from 2001 to 2011 in the state Senate. There, he focused on economic issues and was the primary sponsor of a law that gave tax credits to those investing in startup companies, Milwaukee Wisconsin Journal Sentinel reports.

“After battling the disease for more than two years, Kanavas died Monday afternoon. He was 56.

“Kanavas was long fascinated by politics. He yearned to serve others, following in the footsteps of his late father, Nick, who was honored for his service to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Wauwatosa.

“State Sen. Leah Vukmir (R-Brookfield), who grew up with Kanavas in a close-knit Greek community, described him as an upbeat family man with a passion for politics.”

