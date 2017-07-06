Letter from Athens: Two Years After the Tsipras Referendum (Surrender): No Still Means Yes

Those SYRIZA lovers and idolizers of Greece’s Looney Left Prime Minister Alexis “Che” Tsipras were dancing in the streets into the early morning hours of July 6, two years ago, lemmings ready to follow their leader off a cliff and into battle after giving him 61 percent of the vote in a referendum he called asking Greeks to join him in defying the country’s hated international creditors and reject austerity.

They were in an orgy of celebration, screaming, singing, swearing at the lenders and their symbols: German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble for putting harsh demands on Greek workers, pensioners, and the poor.

Never mind that then-Premier and former PASOK Anti-Capitalist leader George Papandreou had been excoriated and then forced to resign in November, 2011 for proposing the same kind of referendum because this was SYRIZA’s, and Tspiras’ shining and defining moment.

It lasted a week.

Tsipras had been elected in January that year on the back of promises to reverse pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions, worker firings, and privatizations demanded by the Troika of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank which was putting up 240 billion euros ($274.18 billion) in two bailouts to save a Greek economy ravaged by four decades of wild overspending and runaway patronage by the former coalition that included PASOK, but was led by the New Democracy Conservatives.

He promised to “Crush the Oligarchy!” and stop tax evasion and corruption and lead a Leftist revolution across Europe, sweeping aside the hated Capitalists and bankers and neo-cons that he and his minions so passionately hated, hoping to put in its place in Greece a Cuban-Venezeuelan model of Communism, with a little anarchy and terrorism thrown in.

The ECB, which had already squeezed Greek banks now put them essentially on life support after the referendum – which took place after he imposed capital controls he swore he wouldn’t and closed banks for three weeks.

Greeks – mostly SYRIZANS – didn’t get the hint about the kind of guy they were dealing with and fell for his referendum hook, line and sinker, not knowing he had no intention of taking on the Troika for real.

But he kept up the charade for a bit after his big win. “Today, we celebrate the victory of democracy,” Tsipras said in a televised speech. “We proved even in the most difficult circumstances that democracy won’t be blackmailed.” But he was.

His hardline Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis quit and a week later, after being stared down by the Troika, Tsipras came out of Brussels with nothing he wanted and everything he didn’t.

Cue to music ceasing, people stopping their dancing in the streets and looking around with the Thousand-Yard Stare of defeat and betrayal.

Their leader, after 17 hours of pressure, signed a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($98.25 billion) he said he would never seek, nor accept and came with more of the crushing austerity measures he swore to reject. The Great Reneger was born.

Varoufakis told The Nation’s Paul Mason, who was tracking SYRIZA’ s fall from grace, that, “I felt as if the earth earth had imploded under my feet. I felt incredible sadness and a sense of having betrayed the 62 percent of Greeks who had shown astonishing courage—and I don’t think we had the historical right to do that.”

The Renege Referendum led to a schism within SYRIZA, which lost Varoufakis – who to this day snipes at Tsipras’ betrayal – and other prominent members, two of whom set up their own little political parties of misery that sank out of sight as soon as they were formed.

Tsipras didn’t lose his lapdog, Panos Kammenos, leader of the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Dependent Greeks who is his coalition partner. Kammenos was Defense Minister, his reward for turning on his party’s alleged principles and licked Tsipras’ feet after saying he wouldn’t back the third bailout. He’s still doing it.

SYRIZA’s phony Faction of 53, which allegedly represented more Leftism within the party, didn’t say boo, but young Greeks who were the party’s most devout followers – SYRIZA is down to less than 15 percent support now – barked loud and hard in disgust, their trumpeting slogan #ThisIsACoup a ridiculed symbol of failure.

A man in Exarchia, the anarchist hotbed filled with SYRIZA idolizers at the time, voiced their loss in speaking with David Patrikarakos in a piece in the British newspaper The Guardian.

“When you write about Tsipras, make sure that you say he is a traitor. All the other politicians, the ones that came before him – we knew what they were like. We really thought he was different.”

After that, Tsipras tried reneging on his reneging and for two more years tried to wiggle out from the austerity measures he once mocked before imposing even more of them than did New Democracy and PASOK.

He squealed and moaned what he did was unfair but it wasn’t his fault because he had no choice to keep the economy from collapsing: the same rationale used by the governments he laughed at before adopting the same script in more pension cuts and taxing low-income families.

The dialogue is as easy to follow as the Rocky Horror Picture Show right up to the part when Tsipras says No. Yes.