Refugees, Migrants Rounded Up on Samos, Hunt for More

Greek police were sweeping the island of Samos hunting dozens of migrants whose applications for asylum have been rejected for deportation to Turkey, which had let human traffickers unleash thousands on nearby Greek islands.

Samos has been particularly overrun with refugees and migrants who’ve been housed in camps and detention centers as Greece has struggled to process asylum applications after the European Union suspended a swap deal with Turkey.

Authorities detained 138 people though many more were believed to be hiding out across the eastern Aegean island, Kathimerini said.

There has been tension on Samos and Chios amid local opposition to the creation of so-called pre-departure centers to host migrants whose asylum applications have been rejected after the EU shut its borders to them.

Refugees from the war-torn country of Syria are the majority who came to Greece but there are thousands others from Afghanistan, Pakistan and other countries who had hoped to get into the EU before the borders were locked, suspending them in Greece during a crushing economic crisis.

The situation is less chaotic on Lesbos, Leros and Kos but there is still overcrowding and human rights groups have criticized the conditions in which some are being kept, and with islanders anxious in the midst of a critical tourism season.

The European Asylum Support Office has pointed to a change in the ethnic makeup of the migrant influx, with only 13 percent of those who applied for asylum in the first five months of the year being from Syria, compared to 25 percent in 2015. More than a third (37 percent) of applications this year were made by Afghans.