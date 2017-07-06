Greek Summer Fires Back, Ancient Olympia Threatened

For the second time in 10 years, since a catastrophic 2007 season of wildfires killed more than 60 people, the site of the ancient Olympic games was being threatened by another blaze that have been bursting out in the country.

Greek authorities said July 6 that the fire had come within two kilometers (1.2 miles) of Ancient Olympia — birthplace of the Olympic Games in western Greece — as several large forest fires continued to burn around the country.

Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou told state-run television that firefighters stopped the blaze in the Peloponnese region of southern Greece at the Alpheios River, south of Olympia, before the wind changed direction and pushed the fire away from the ancient site.

By nightfall on July 5, two water-dropping planes had been deployed along with dozens of firefighters and local volunteers.

Koniordou said the ministry had requested more resources to protect the site where an Olympic flame-lighting ceremony is held every two years for the summer and winter games.

The area is still trying to recover from the 2007 blazes that have been frequent in Greece with reports many were deliberately set and followed by developers being allowed to build on the land as there is no law barring construction on burned public lands.

THE BURNED PAST

In 2007, as the Peloponnese erupted in flames, thick black smoke billowed over the well-preserved ruins of Olympia, the blaze crept up a hillside, engulfing surrounding pine and cypress woods.

“With self-sacrifice, firefighters fought ‘trench battles’ to rescue these sensitive and important sites,” then-Public Order Minister Byron Polydoras told reporters.

Fire scorched the yard of the museum at Olympia, housing famous classical sculptures such as Praxiteles’ Hermes, but planes, helicopters and scores of firefighters beat it back, the Reuters news agency reported then.

Some 60 firefighters and six trucks remained at the site to battle any flare-up, the fire brigade said.

Ancient Olympia, which hosted the Olympics for centuries from 776 BC, holds an Olympic flame ceremony every two years and is among the most popular tourist sites in the country.

“Here it is, the contrast: ancient Greece gave the world civilization and modern Greece gives it destruction,” a resident of ancient Olympia told Alter TV station

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report).