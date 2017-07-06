Cyprus Secret Unity Talks in Limbo Again, Turkey Won’t Remove Army

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres intervened in a desperate bid to keep renewed Cyprus unity talks from collapsing after Turkey steadfastly refused to remove its army in the occupied area as a condition for a deal.

Turkey has unlawfully occupied the northern third since invading in 1974 and a long line of politicians, diplomats and envoys since then have failed to make any real progress in unification talks, largely due to the presence of Turkey’s army which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said would remain there “forever,” a position from which he hasn’t backed off.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci have been talking for almost two years but the once-optimistic hopes the two moderates could be the ones to come to terms have dashed repeatedly despite upbeat press releases indicating a deal was at hand

Anastasiades, facing re-election next year and eager to finalize a deal, said he was still hopeful some progress could be made, repeating an assessment he’s made frequently with no results.

He rushed to fend off reports he was ready to cave in to Turkish demands.

With alternating reports from the secret talks that a deal was at hand and that a collapse also wants, Anastasiades said he would offer new proposals to end the impasse but, as usual, everything was being kept hidden from Cypriots and Turks whose lives and future would be affected by what politicians, diplomats and envoys were hashing out.

Anastasiades, told reporters before another session of the ongoing talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana that he expected the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot participants to “demonstrate the same good will” to break the stalemate.

Anastasiades appealed to his fellow Greek Cypriots to “turn a deaf ear” to both suggestions that he has made significant concessions and to “over-optimistic” assertions that the talks are on the cusp of a breakthrough.

Guterres, taking a hands-on approach, got involved again after Turkish Foreign Minister Mehmet Cavusoglu made it clear that a peace accord would not include a specific, agreed-upon date by which all Turkish troops would have to be pulled out.

“There will be no sunset clause … and Turkish troops will be staying on the island because this is the demand of the Turkish Cypriots,” Cavusoglu said. “If there is anybody dreaming this, they have to wake up, there will be no sunset clause.

Akinci said the proposals – which neither side would reveal – were nothing new and served only to score “points with the public.”

“Regarding the proposals, I’m sorry to say, but it seems that they are designed (as a) charm offensive,” Akinci told reporters, essentially breaking the bond that had developed with Anastasiades, a fellow moderate, and dashing hopes they would be the two who could finally find an answer to a political dilemma 43 years after the Turkish invasion.

Cavusoglu echoed Akinci, saying Anastasiades offered his latest proposals as different, “but at the end when you read it, nothing is new.”

Anastasiades defended the proposals that he said were evenhanded because they addressed the concerns of both the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot communities.

“Our aim is a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem that is fair for all, although others want it according to the sense of what’s just,” the President said.

Akinci said it would now be up to Guterres to shepherd the talks out of the woods and toward an accord ending the east Mediterranean island’s 43-year split.

Guterres’ personal touch during an appearance helped identify key sticking points and offered a road map for working through them.

It’s hoped he can get the parties to agree on a framework agreement. The details would be worked out in the coming weeks before a finalized accord ending the east Mediterranean island’s division is put to the island’s Greek and Turkish communities for a vote.

Cyprus’ ‘guarantors’ — Greece, Turkey and former colonial ruler Britain are participating in the talks. Their views are considered crucial to post-reunification security arrangements in an envisioned federal Cyprus. The European Union is participating as an observer.

A linchpin to a deal remains the future of the more than 35,000 troops that Turkey has kept in the island’s breakaway Turkish Cypriot north since 1974, when it invaded following a coup mounted by supporters of uniting Cyprus with Greece.

Greek Cypriots perceive the Turkish soldiers as a threat and want them all gone. The island’s minority Turkish Cypriots want them to stay as their protectors. Greece also wants military intervention rights that Cyprus’ 1960 constitution granted to the guarantors abolished. Turkey wants to retain some of those rights.

Among other key Turkish Cypriot demands is to take turns holding the Federal Presidency even though they represent only 18 percent of the population.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)