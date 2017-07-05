UN Chief Returning to Cyprus Talks; Anstasiades to Offer New Proposals

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U.N. spokesman says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is returning to Switzerland for talks on reunifying Cyprus but cautions that “it would be dangerous” to make any predictions about a possible breakthrough.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters Wednesday that Guterres feels his presence at the meeting Thursday would be “opportune.” He added that the secretary-general has received “a number of calls” for his return from parties to the talks.

Guterres’ decision follows Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s announcement Tuesday that Ankara will not sign any agreement requiring withdrawal of its 35,000 troops — which Greek Cypriots insist on.

The Mediterranean island was divided into a Turkish-speaking north and a Greek-speaking south in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aimed at unifying Cyprus with Greece.

Cyprus president to offer new reunification proposals

Cyprus’ president plans to submit new proposals to overcome an impasse that he says has prevented progress over eight days of high-level talks aimed at reunifying the ethnically divided island.

President Nicos Anastasiades, told reporters before another session of the ongoing talks in Switzerland on Wednesday that he expects the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot participants to “demonstrate the same good will” to break the stalemate.

Anastasides appealed to his fellow Greek Cypriots to “turn a deaf ear” to both suggestions that he has made significant concessions and to “over-optimistic” assertions that the talks are on the cusp of a breakthrough.

Security arrangements for a reunified federal Cyprus have been a stumbling block in the peace talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.