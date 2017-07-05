Bill Matsikoudis Running for Jersey City Mayor

NEW JERSEY – With roots in Thessaloniki, Greek-American Bill (Vasilis) Matsikoudis, was the chief attorney for Jersey City for nine years, and is currently running for mayor of that city, the second largest in the state of New Jersey. Matsikoudis spoke with The National Herald about his campaign and the issues facing Jersey City.

Located just across the Hudson River from Manhattan, Jersey City is rapidly developing and in a few years may surpass Newark in terms of population. Matsikoudis told TNH that the development in the last twenty years is similar to that in Brooklyn and Astoria and has made the city less affordable.

Jersey City was a destination for the first generation of Greek immigrants and two historic parishes are located there, Saint Demetrios and the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary. Although the number of Greeks and Greek Americans is about one thousand, the Greeks are thriving in the community with real estate holdings and businesses, including restaurants.

Matsikoudis’ father, Elpidoforos, immigrated to Jersey City from Greece and became a successful deli owner. His mother, Eileen, was born to a family with deep Jersey City roots which include a Congressional Medal of Honor winner and a veteran of the Battle of Gettysburg. Bill’s maternal grandfather worked for Jersey City for more than 20 years, rising to the rank of Director of Parks and Forestry, as noted on Matsikoudis’ website. Matsikoudis is the youngest of seven children and knows the value of hard work. At age 16, he lost his father and worked in restaurants while attending school, eventually graduating with honors from Seton Hall University. Matsikoudis attended Seton Hall Law School and also graduated with honors. He worked for one of New Jersey’s most prominent law firms but was drawn to public service.

The number of candidates for Jersey City mayor, from a high of 15, dropped markedly after incumbent Mayor Steven Fulop announced he would not be running for governor of New Jersey but would instead seek re-election. Matsikoudis told TNH that this is a non-partisan election in which candidates are not listed by political parties. The winner needs over 50% of the vote on Election Day, November 7, to avoid a runoff in December. The three candidates running for mayor are Matsikoudis, the incumbent Fulop, and former New Jersey State Assemblyman Charles Mainor.

Matsikoudis noted that the campaign is “going well” but it is still a “hard fight” to run against an incumbent mayor. Having raised $360,000 for his campaign, he said that much more will be needed in the next four months leading up to Election Day. The issues facing Jersey City are similar to those facing many major cities in the US including affordability, safety, and community policing. Making the city more affordable is a top priority for the candidate who has plans for affordable housing, rent stabilization, and helping with the down payments on homes for city workers to keep them living in the city they serve.

Matsikoudis highlighted the importance of community policing and for increased positive interactions between the community and the police. He noted the 8 shootings just over the Fourth of July weekend that made the front page of local papers. As noted on his campaign website, “Jersey City has seen a serious and sustained increase in homicide under the Fulop Administration and the Mayor refuses to commit to community policing, only paying lip service to occasional foot patrols. We will change this and embrace community policing.”

Matsikoudis mentioned the election includes the selection of nine City Council members this year and that a slate is being put together and will be finalized soon.

In one of his campaign videos, Matsikoudis says, “I hope to be elected your mayor so that I can fully dedicate all that I have to offer to make Jersey City safer, more affordable, more beautiful, and the truly world-class city that we know it can be.”

More information is available on Matsikoudis’ website www.mats4mayor.com and on Facebook.