Hotel Worker Georgios Kollias Arrested for Shooting Cat with Crossbow in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Hotel worker Georgios Kollias, 36, of Miami Beach, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of animal cruelty, after he admitted to shooting a stray cat in the head and neck with a crossbow, ABC (Local10.com) reported.

“The cat, nicknamed Strushie, was found with an arrow through the feline’s head and neck on April 26 outside the Franklin Hotel in South Beach. Strushie had to be euthanized because of the injuries.

Police enlisted the assistance of the U.S. Secret Service to help them recover the footage from the hotel’s security cameras. Police said it showed Kollias walking around with a crossbow and aiming it into some bushes where Strushie was hiding.”

Read the full report here.