The Fourth of July and Freedom of the Press

As we celebrate the Fourth of July, the 241st anniversary of American Independence, our attention turns to the First Amendment of the United States Constitution, according to which “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press…” That freedom, of the press, is now under attack in the United States.

There are numerous examples and unfortunately President Trump has the leading role in most of them, by constantly attacking the media and creating obstacles in their efforts to do their job. Case in point: by limiting the White House daily press briefings.

The climate created by the president against the press, one of the main pillars of democracy, resonates quite strongly with the people who do not particularly trust the press and who are often subject to intellectual arrogance by the media elite.

Ratification of the Bill of Rights (the first ten Amendments) was not an easy decision for the Founding Fathers. At the beginning of deliberations, most of them regarded them as unnecessary. However, Thomas Jefferson wrote “it astonishes me to find… [that so many] of our countrymen… should be contented to live under a system which leaves to their governors the power of taking from them the trial by jury in civil cases, freedom of religion, freedom of the press…” and other rights.

And so, the First Amendment was passed and became the law of the land.

For James Madison, the press was the guardian of freedom. “A popular Government,” he wrote, “without popular information, or the means of acquiring it, is but a Prologue to a Farce or a Tragedy, or perhaps both.”

But it wasn’t only the Founders who felt this way. Ronald Reagan once said: “there is no more essential ingredient than a free, strong, and independent press to our continued success in what the Founding Fathers called our ‘noble experiment’ in self-government.”

And the U.S. Supreme Court, especially in recent decades, has repeatedly interpreted the First Amendment positively in many cases of lawsuits against the media, and its decision regarding the publication of the Pentagon Papers by The New York Times and The Washington Post is perhaps its most significant one.

But the First Amendment does not give the media and public discourse the right to be unaccountable. There is a major exception to the rule, and that is whether the journalist or the public speaker is acting in good faith and makes a mistake, or is acting out of malice and with the intent to harm someone by knowing in advance that the information is inaccurate.

For example, during a recent Cosmos FM radio broadcast, Fr. Dionysios Anagnostopoulos, presiding priest of the Holy Cross Church of ​​Whitestone, accused our newspaper of being “paid off” by businessman Efstathios Valiotis to reveal the closing of his parish’s school.

Of course, Fr. Dionysios knew in advance that:

We repeatedly reached out to him to comment. The news of the School’s closing did not come from some shady leak or some closely guarded secret, but from a letter by the leaders – the Parish Council President and the Head of the School – to the parents of the students. Thus, it was common knowledge. Furthermore, he also ought to be aware from his involvement in public affairs that this newspaper does not get “paid off” in general, and in the particular case of Mr. Valiotis, TNH revealed a preliminary audit report by a firm assigned to the matter by the Archdiocese that referred to the financial chaos of the St. Spyridon parish in Washington Heights, with specific, negative references to Valiotis.

And yet, Anagnostopoulos spewed out of malice.

Therefore, if this man can lie without hesitation, despite the irrefutable evidence of which he was aware, then imagine what he is capable of saying when there is no concrete evidence. And, naturally, with malice and the intent to harm us, both ethically and financially.

So, as we celebrate the Fourth of July, let us be thankful for the First Amendment, which guarantees the freedom of the press as the protector of democracy, along with other elements of the Constitution, thanks to which America indeed continues to be the noblest experiment in human self-government.