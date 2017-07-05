Real Madrid’s Luka Modric Questioned for Alleged Perjury

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s state attorney has questioned Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric amid accusations that he falsely testified about his financial deals with a former Dinamo Zagreb director charged with embezzlement and tax fraud.

Modric said Wednesday his “conscience is clear” after questioning for suspected perjury in the eastern town of Osijek.

Prosecutors have said Modric gave a false statement to a court last month about his 2008 transfer from Dinamo to Tottenham. He moved to Real Madrid in 2012.

Modric told the court he had a deal with former Dinamo director Zdravko Mamic to pay the club 50 percent of the 21 million euro ($23 million) contract. Mamic, who has denied any wrongoing, allegedly took an unspecified chunk.

If charged and found guilty, Modric could face up to five years in prison.