Lesbos Petrified Geopark Holds Lecture on Prehistoric Animals of the Aegean

LESBOS, Greece (ANA) – The Lesbos Petrified Geopark will hold a lecture of geologist and paleontologist Katerina Vassiliadou on “Machairodus, Deinothirium and Mammoth in the Aegean – Climate change in the fossil record.”

The lecture will be held on Friday July 7, at 19:30, at the premises of the museum in Sigri.

“There are many geographic and climatic changes that have taken place over the past 20 million years in the wider area of the Aegean, which have directly affected the fauna of the region,” Vassiliadou said to the Athens Macedonian News Agency.

“Starting with the great migration of African animals 19 million years ago, we will present the vast variety of mammals that lived in the area until the end of the last glacial period 11,000 years ago,” she added.

After the lecture, the visitors will have the opportunity to tour the exhibition of the museum dedicated to the animals of the Aegean.